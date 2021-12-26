Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 31,475 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,475 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for about 1.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Open Text worth $85,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 4.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

