LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.14 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post $581.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $611.90 million and the lowest is $561.54 million. LHC Group posted sales of $532.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

LHCG stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.99. 233,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in LHC Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LHC Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

