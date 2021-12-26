Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 55.0% during the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.