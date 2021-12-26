Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $27,047.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $4,252.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 400 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $6,804.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $1,734,533.85.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $866.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.38. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

