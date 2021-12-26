Linear Price Hits $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Linear has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $162.92 million and $191.40 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,104,452 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

