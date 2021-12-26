Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.40. 3,266,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,554. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.48 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.