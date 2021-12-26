Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 0.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $913.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,223. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $900.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

