Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 3,401 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 161.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,279. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

