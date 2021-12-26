Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 22,170,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,313,633. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

