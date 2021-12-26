Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,792. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

