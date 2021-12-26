Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,135,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,062. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

