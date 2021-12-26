LunchMoney (LMY) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $401,001.53 and $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

