MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $180.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Patsy I. Rust bought 1,000 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 31.7% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 135,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 261,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,685,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

