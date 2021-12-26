Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 19,747 Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $177,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of VECO opened at $26.86 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

