Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $523,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

FCF opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.09. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

