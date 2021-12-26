Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 17,299 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

