Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 42,413 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

