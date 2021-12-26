Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $448,000 Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.