Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $489,000 Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 55,654 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 57.1% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

