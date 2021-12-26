Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 656,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $360.58. 2,626,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

