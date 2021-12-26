Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Match Group were worth $47,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH opened at $133.44 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average is $149.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

