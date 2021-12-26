Maxcoin Market Capitalization Tops $936,759.64 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 195.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $936,759.64 and $326.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.49 or 0.99878509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00063338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00296241 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00459208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00157920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001876 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

