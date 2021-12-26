MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -493.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $647,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,068. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

