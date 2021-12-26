Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 54,775 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,775 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 4.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $59,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 15,995,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,210,322. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

