Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 61,800 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 12.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.30% of Progressive worth $158,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,277. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

PGR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.25. 2,133,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

