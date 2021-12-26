McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

MCD stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.95. 1,509,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.53. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

