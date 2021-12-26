McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,018,000 after acquiring an additional 898,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

