McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.89 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

