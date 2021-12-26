McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,257 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

SCHE opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

