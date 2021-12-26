Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 711,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,163,000 after acquiring an additional 263,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

