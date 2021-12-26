Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 29,680 Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ellomay Capital were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ellomay Capital by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELLO stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.18 million, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.22. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

