Meme Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00299219 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011412 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003533 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00016872 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

