Mengis Capital Management Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $104,460,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Netflix by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.09 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.35. The firm has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.