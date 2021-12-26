MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $0.91. MICT shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,175,954 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. MICT had a negative net margin of 87.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MICT by 223.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 754,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MICT by 1,117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 590,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MICT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MICT by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 411,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in MICT in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

