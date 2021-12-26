MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up about 1.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.74. 8,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,592. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $201.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.64.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

