MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.89 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 3.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,124,000.

VGK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

