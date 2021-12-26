Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from 310.00 to 305.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock remained flat at $$3.17 on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

