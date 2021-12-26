Mizuho Begins Coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.65.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,698,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,797 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $3,556,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

