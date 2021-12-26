Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 5,700 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,474 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $205,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 129.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after buying an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $569.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,685. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $639.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

