Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $64.09 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $64,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $243.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.