Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $78.62 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $78,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.