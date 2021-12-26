Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

MBT opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

