MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Announces Earnings Results

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. MOGU had a negative net margin of 75.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter.

MOGU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 254,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOGU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MOGU in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

