MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.24 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

