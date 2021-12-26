MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 153,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $8.22 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

