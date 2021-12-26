Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $397.26 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

