Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the second quarter valued at $12,713,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGFY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.