Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of WK stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $2,491,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

