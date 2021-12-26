M&T Bank Corp Acquires 7,933 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $28.66 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.