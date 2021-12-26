M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,280 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after acquiring an additional 329,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 165.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 160.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,641 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,703,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.